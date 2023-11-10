Israeli army will control Gaza Strip after war ends: Netanyahu

Tel Aviv, Nov 10 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would control Gaza Strip after the end of the current war.

He said this while addressing the Mayors of Gaza border towns on Friday at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu added that Israel will not rely on international forces to control Gaza Strip.

However, the Prime Minister did not elaborate on whether the control of the Gaza Strip would be for a longer time or for a shorter period.

Interestingly, the Prime Minister and his government have not been consistent in their statements regarding the control of Gaza Strip after the war.

In various interviews, given to American news channels he had spoken differently.

It is to be noted that the IDF is in Gaza and has taken control of the Gaza city.

Several top commanders of Hamas have already been neutralised with the Israeli army even conducting a raid at the office of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's brother Mohamed Sinwar.

The IDF has stated that a good quantity of arms and ammunition and Hamas-supportive pamphlets were present in large numbers during the IDF raid at Mohammed Sinwar's office.

Israel Defense Minister and retired General, Yoav Gallant has stated that Israel would go behind Yahiya Sinwar and kill him.

The intelligence information for Israel is that it was Yahiya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif who planned a massive massacre and mayhem in Israel on October 7 without much information to the political leadership of the organisation.

