Israeli Foreign Minister condemns recent attacks on Christian worshippers

Jerusalem, Oct 4 Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has condemned a recent wave of street attacks on Christian worshippers in the country.

"I condemn the ugly phenomenon of spitting on Christians and harming any person because of his religion or belief," Cohen wrote on social media platform X on Tuesday.

The Minister said that hundreds of thousands of Christian tourists make a pilgrimage to Israel every year to visit holy sites, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I call on all citizens of Israel to respect the tradition and faith of all who arrive in Jerusalem," he said, referring specifically to East Jerusalem's Old City, where the recent incidents occurred.

The condemnation came after a group of ultra-Orthodox Israeli youths were caught on video spitting on Christian worshippers in the narrow alleys of the Old City.

There has recently been an uptick in anti-Christian incidents, including vandalism of Christian property and institutions, spitting, and verbal insults.

--IANS

