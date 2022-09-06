Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian in West Bank

Ramallah, Sep 6 A Palestinian was killed and 16 others were injured on Tuesday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Mohammed Saba'neh, 29, died after he was shot by Israeli soldiers in the chest, an official from the Jenin Hospital said, adding two of the injured were in severe condition, reports Xinhua news agency.

Palestinian witnesses said that an Israeli army force backed by armoured vehicles and bulldozers stormed the city at dawn to demolish the home of Raed Hazem, who carried out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv in April that killed three Israelis.

Hazem was killed by Israeli police at the scene of the shooting.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas mourned Saba'neh and declared a general strike in the city in protest of his death and to condemn the ongoing Israeli attacks.

Israeli media reported that an army force tried to blow up Hazem's apartment.

It added that due to the heavy clashes that broke out in the city during the operation, the Israeli army force wasn't able to blow up the apartment and pulled out from the city later.

Saba'neh is the second Palestinian killed in Jenin over the last 24 hours.

Tension in Jenin has been flaring between Israel and the Palestin since March.

The Israeli army had carried out dozens of raids on the city in response to attacks carried out by Palestinian gunmen in Israel and the West Bank.

The Israeli army announced that it had arrested 1,500 Palestin since March during daily activities and operations carried out in towns and cities in the West Bank.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor