Israel's demand for Palestinians in Gaza to move south unacceptable: Turkey

Istanbul, Oct 13 The Israeli military's announcement, which requires Palestinians residing in the northern part of Gaza to relocate to the southern region within 24 hours, is in no way acceptable, said Turkey’s foreign ministry, media reported.

"Forcing the 2.5 million people of Gaza, who have been subjected to indiscriminate bombing for days, collectively deprived of electricity, water, and food, to migrate in a highly restricted area, is not only a clear violation of international law but also has no place in humanity," the ministry said in a statement on Friday, TRT World reported.

"We expect Israel to immediately rectify this grave mistake and to cease its merciless and indiscriminate actions against the civilian population in Gaza," the statement added, TRT World reported.

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a bombardment on Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to the besieged Palestinian enclave, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling blockade since 2007, TRT World reported.

Iran’s foreign minister warned Friday that if Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip don't stop immediately, the violence could spread to other parts of the Middle East, media reported.

Hossein Amirabdollahian is on a tour that took him to Baghdad before Beirut, and later in the day he is scheduled to travel to the Syrian capital, Damascus. Iran sponsors powerful militant groups in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and groups within the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, The New Arab reported.

