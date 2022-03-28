IT notice to Deve Gowda's wife, JD(S) calls it vendetta

Hassan (Karnataka), March 28 The JD(S) has strongly condemned the Income Tax Department notice to former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma. Deve Gowda's son H.D. Revanna on Monday said that this is nothing but political vendetta.

"I-T notice has been issued to the wife of former PM seeking all details pertaining to the property. Has my mother and father amassed wealth of crores of rupees? I have also grown potatoes earlier. Now I have grown sugarcane. They have issued notice and we will reply to that," Revanna said.

"Look at the vendetta politics by the ruling BJP. Regional Transport Officers (RTO) have amassed hundreds of crores. Who will issue notice to them? How much wealth they have amassed till date?" he questioned.

"They are issuing notices after witch hunting JD(S) leaders. A time will come and we will give befitting reply," he said.

Revanna, turning his focus on demand for ban on Muslim traders from the historical Channakeshava temple premises, said that if some people come clad in saffron shawls, they don't care. All people in society should live cordially and it can't be said that Muslims can't live, can't do business. Ban should not be imposed anywhere in Hassan district on Muslim traders, he said.

"We have urged action against those boycotting non-Hindu traders. If anyone tries to create problems on communal lines, no matter which party they belong to, those persons will be dealt with," he warned.

"The district administration should take care of these matters. There is no difference between Hindus and Muslims. The system will continue as it has been in the past and action has to be initiated against those who violate law and create problems. The ruling BJP is stooped down to the level of doing politics at the level of students also," Revanna said.

