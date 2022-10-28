"It's 5G era, we have to be 10 steps ahead of crime world," PM Modi calls for smart law and order system

Highlighting the importance of having a smart law and order system at par with advanced technologies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that law enforcement agencies have to be 10 steps ahead of the crime world.

He also floated the idea of "one nation, one police uniform" saying that states and union terriorities should discuss if this is possible.

Addressing the Chintan Shivir of home ministers of states via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "Today the nature of crimes is changing. We need to understand the new age technologies. We have entered the 5G era. Hence we need to be more vigilant."

With 5G technology, PM said there will be manifold improvement in facial recognition technology, automatic number plate recognition technology, drone and CCTV technology.

"With the advancement in 5G technology, awareness is equally important. It is to be ensured that India's law and order system becomes smart. Technology not only helps in the prevention of crimes but also in crime investigation. We will have to be 10 steps ahead of the crime world," he said.

PM said there is a need for a positive perspective and called for improved synergy among the police stations with cooperation, rapport and a streamlined mechanism.

In order to improve the efficiency of the police and strengthen law and order, Prime Minister said the interconnectedness between the police of different states is an important aspect.

He said, "Law and order is not restricted to one state now. Crime is turning interstate and international. With technology, criminals now have increased their power to commit crimes. Criminals beyond the border are misusing technology. Be it cybercrime or the usage of drone technology for the smuggling of weapons or drugs, we will have to keep working on new technology for them."

The coordination between agencies of all states and between central and state agencies is essential, PM said.

He pointed out that the government has started Police Technology Mission to introduce technology-driven reforms and processes to strengthen the police force in India.

The PM said that it is evident that during the time of natural calamities, organisations like the NDRF and the SDRF assists stranded people and this instills the confidence of people in the government.

"I urge all states to come together and develop a common uniform for the police force. This will create job opportunities through mass manufacturing and build a common identity for the police," the PM said.

The prime minister also warned about the implications of fake news.

"For safety and rights of law-abiding citizens, stringent action against negative forces is our responsibility...A small piece of fake news can kick up a storm across the nation...We will have to educate people to think before forwarding anything and verify before believing it," the prime minister said.

The Chintan Shivir of home ministers in Surajkund, Prime Minister said is an excellent example of cooperative federalism. He said States can learn from each other, take inspiration from each other and work together for the betterment of the country.

He said the next 25 years will be for the creation of an 'amrit peedhi'. This 'amrit peedhi' will be created by imbibing the resolutions of 'Panch Pran' - creation of a developed India, freedom from all colonial mindset, pride in heritage, unity and most importantly, citizen duty.

The two-day Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana. Home Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of the States and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) also attended the Chintan Shivir.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, the Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters. The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the centre and state levels.

The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others, added the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

