"It's a message if we...": Tejashwi Yadav calls for opposition unity

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 15 : Reiterating calls for the 'Opposition Unity'to defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday that the Karnataka assembly poll results have delivered a message that if all opposition parties will fight unitedly, the Bharatiya Janata Party can be defeated.

Speaking to the reporters, "I said earlier also that Lord Hanuman is upset with BJP. And this is not just the defeat of the BJP. It is also the loss of capitalism, the central agencies.... It is a defeat for all of them".

He said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former CM Lalu Prasad and other leaders are working in the direction of 'Opposition Unity'.

"It (Karnataka election results) is a message that if we all fight unitedly, we can win. That's what CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu ji and we are all working towards, trying to unite everyone, fight and win. None of us have any personal ambition. We don't want to be PM or CM," Yadav said.

He added, "Our aim is to work for the people, to fight against inflation and unemployment, to work for the poor, farmers, labourers, army and the common people. We all are working towards it, to unite and save the democracy and constitution in the country".

In the recently held assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress party registered a landslide victory by winning 135 seats in the 224-member assembly and pushed BJP out of the only southern state it had.

The voting for the elections was held on May 10 with a voter turnout of over 72 per cent and the counting was done on May 13.

