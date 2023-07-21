It’s not over, Oommen Chandy will ‘live’ on forever

Thiruvananthapuram, July 21 Though the glorious and eventful life of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy may have ended, his final resting place at the popular St George Orthodox Church at Puthupally in Kottayam district will continue to be frequented by those passing by the iconic church.

The 79-year-old two-time former Congress Chief Minister Chandy passed away in Bengaluru on Monday. Till his coffin was interned at a special place in the church symmetry at the stroke of midnight on Friday amidst thousands of people who were waiting for days, the event was first of its kind.

A few traditions of the Orthodox Church also was altered for the favourite son of Kerala, when it decided to build a vault at a special place exclusively reserved for priests whose home parish is the St George Orthodox Church- Puthupally.

The second and most visible break in tradition was no funeral service happens in their churches and no coffins are put into the vault after sunset.

And from now on, even though Puthupally is always associated with Chandy, his final resting place will now become the new destination for those who will undertake a ‘political pilgrimage’.

Also, at several places people were seen waiting with lighted candles when his hearse moved from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam, will now happen before his vault.

Those who arrive at the famed Church will undoubtedly visit the vault of Chandy and as is the practice in the Orthodox Church, many who come to pay their tributes to the departed souls light a candle.

In all likelihood, Chandy’s vault will see heaps and heaps of wax from melted candles, as such were the heightened emotions witnessed in the past three days.

