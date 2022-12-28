It's UP govt's priority to ensure participation of every community in urban body polls: BJP state chief

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday said that it is the top priority of the BJP government to ensure the participation of every class and community in the urban body elections in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary said that the BJP is committed to protecting the rights of every community and class.

"No injustice will be done to anyone," he said in connection with the order passed by the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court regarding the civic body elections.

Welcoming the statement given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard, he said that the government will implement reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) by conducting a triple test by setting up a commission in the urban body elections.

"This is indicative of the commitment of the BJP government. For this, if the election process has to be postponed for some time, then the government will also appeal in the Supreme Court for that," he said.

Chaudhary said that it was the BJP government at the Center under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, which gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission, followed the constitutional process and also ensured proper representation of the backward, extremely backward and downtrodden sections of the society.

He further said that Samajwadi Party and other Opposition parties have only done politics in the name of backward people.

"Various tactics were adopted by them to postpone the elections. SP, BSP and Congress have considered backwards and Dalit society only as vote banks. Only the BJP government has done work for their benefit," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

