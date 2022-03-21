Jagan assures all help to Ukraine returnee students

Amaravati, March 21 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured all support for the students of the state who have returned from war-hit Ukraine.

A group of students who have returned from Ukraine called on Reddy here on Monday.

The Chief Minister interacted with the students and enquired about the alternatives to continue their studies.

Reddy also directed the state government officials to look for solutions to the problems being faced by the students currently and said he would write a letter to the Central government in this regard.

The students thanked the Chief Minister for the special efforts put in by the state government to bring back the students from Ukraine and said they were taken care of since they reached the neighbouring countries of Ukraine and were provided food and accommodation and added that flight tickets to India and transportation to their native places were provided by the government.

In all, 918 students from Andhra Pradesh studying in Ukraine have made it back to their homes, officials said.

The chief minister complimented the state government officials who coordinated the students' safe return from Ukraine safely. He said that it is the responsibility of the state government to help the students who were in crisis.

AP Ukraine Taskforce Committee Chairman MT Krishnababu, AP Bhavan Principal Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash, APNRTS President Medapati Venkat, CEO K. Dinesh Kumar, Taskforce Committee Members Ahmed Babu, Andhra Pradesh Special Representative in North America Pandugayala Ratnakar, Special Representative in UK, Ravi Reddy and other officials were present in the meeting.

