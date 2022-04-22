Jahangirpuri riots: Crime Branch asks ED to launch money laundering probe against accused Ansar

New Delhi, April 22 The Delhi Police Crime Branch, probing the Jahangirpuri violence case, has asked the Enforcement Directorate(ED) to initiate a money laundering probe against prime accused Mohammed Ansar Sheikh.

According to the Crime Branch sources, Ansar has acquired huge properties which, in all likelihood, has been done with the ill-gotten money.

The crime branch, in a letter on April 21, requested the ED to launch a probe under Prevention of Money Laundering Act against him, and if they find evidence, lodge a case under suitable sections.

The move can spell more trouble for Ansar. The financial crime fighting agency will first collect the copies of FIRs in the matter besides other property-related documents to reach a conclusion.

"If they lodge a PMLA case, a nationwide probe will be started against Ansar. All the properties bought by him and his family members will be examined. If these are found to be bought with the proceeds of the crimes, the assets will be seized," said a source.

The ED is likely to respond to the request soon.

