Jaishankar, Singapore Deputy PM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Singapore, July 6 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Singapore Deputy Minister Lawrence Wong in the island country and discussed strengthening bilateral ties.

Besides, both the leaders also exchanged views on the global political and economic situation.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Dr Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet DPM and Finance Minister@LawrenceWongST in Singapore.

"A good discussion on taking our bilateral partnership to the next level.

"Also exchanged views on global political and economic situation."

The EAM also thanked the Singapore Defence Minister for hosting him and said, "Always benefit from his (Lawrence Wong's) insights and perspectives.

India and Singapore relations are based on shared values, convergence of interests on key issues and economic opportunities. Both the nations have regular political engagement while economic and technological ties are growing and extensive.

