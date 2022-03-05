Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed

Srinagar, March 5 The Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Panthyal, officials said on Saturday.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked at Panthyal due to shooting stones. People are requested not to travel on Jmu-Sgr NHW till the clearance work is completed," police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

