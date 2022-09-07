Japan lifts entry cap on daily arrivals to boost tourism sector

Tokyo, Sep 7 Japan on Wednesday lifted the daily entry cap on arrivals to the country from 20,000 to 50,000, in a bid to boost the ailing tourism sector amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also effective from Wednesday, travellers coming to Japan will be exempt from taking Covid-19 tests 72 hours before departure if they have received three vaccination shots, reports Xinhua news agency.

Japan has been looking to bring its entrance protocols, once the most rigid among the G7 nations, in line with other major economies.

The government is now encouraging travellers to visit the world's third largest economy and take advantage of the weak yen, which hit a fresh 24-year low on Wednesday, which bolsters tourists' purchasing power while here and will help the country's tepid economic recovery.

Japan is still grappling with a seventh wave of the pandemic, recording record cases in recent days.

This is due to the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the virus continuing to run rampant nationwide.

Despite the high infection rate, the government has not declared a Covid-19 state of emergency and has not instituted any anti-virus restrictions as was the case when infections had previously surged.

