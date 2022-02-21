Japanese PM to join online G7 summit over Ukraine tensions

Tokyo, Feb 21 Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in an online meeting of the G7 countries this week and the talks will be aimed at measures to de-escalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the government said on Monday.

Kishida said he would make his utmost efforts in lockstep with the G7 and other members of the international community to deescalate and ultimately resolve the crisis on the Russia-Ukraine border, Xinhua news agency reported.

Addressing Parliament, he said that "while the situation remains critical, Japan will continue to make diplomatic efforts with other countries to ease tensions".

Kishida urged Russian President Vladimir Putin last week to find an "acceptable" diplomatic solution to the current impasse and held a teleconference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during which a number of pertinent issues were traversed, government sources said.

Kishida's participation in the Thursday summit, meanwhile, to be hosted by Germany, was announced by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

Matsuno told a press briefing on Monday that the government has been urging Japanese nationals in Ukraine to evacuate, and has been taking measures to bring this to fruition.

He said Japan has chartered an aircraft near Ukraine as part of its plans to evacuate Japanese nationals.

There were about 120 Japanese nationals in Ukraine till date, local media reported.

