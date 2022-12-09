JD-U Bihar president admits introspection is needed after by-poll loss

Patna, Dec 9 After losing the Kurhani by-poll, JD-U state president Umesh Kushwaha said that his party leaders will soon sit together to analyse the reasons for the defeat.

"Winning and losing are part of politics. We have lost the Kurhani by-poll but we are not afraid of it. Our party firmly believes that those who fell by the wayside will also stand. Our top leaders will sit together to identify the loopholes and work out strategies for better results in future elections," Kushwaha said.

"We will also sit with the leaders of our alliance partners to identify the lapses," he added.

Four-time MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav claimed that the arrogance of the JD-U candidate led to the party' defeat.

"Nitish Kumar should go to the people of Extremely Backward Class communities and address their issues. If the BJP is saying that it is a defeat of the Mahagathbandhan, I cannot buy this. During the JD-U seminar in Kurhani a year ago, Manoj Kushwaha forced the supporters to remove the banners of Nitish Kumar at the venue. Hence, it is not the defeat of the JD-U but it is a defeat of Manoj Kushwaha and his arrogance," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said: "Nitish Kumar has a frequent habit of going from one side to another but the people of Bihar do not believe in this. They are standing firm with the BJP and the voters of Kurhani highlighted it during the by-election."

