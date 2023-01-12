JD-U criticises Education Minister's Ram Charit Manas remark, BJP wants action

Patna, Jan 12 As controversy swirled over Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav's remarks on the "Ram Charit Manas", the ruling JD-U on Thursday also criticised his statement and asked him to withdraw them.

"The statement of Chandra Shekhar Yadav is absolutely wrong. It is attributed to hurting sentiments of common people. He should withdraw his statement," JD-U MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told .

"On several occasions, he was seen worshiping Lord Ram during Ram Navmi celebration. His photographs are available in public domain while he was worshipping in Maa Durga in Puja Pandals. It is hard to understand why he is showing dual character.

"He may be trying to give a message to his individual supporters of his constituency and his district. I firmly believe that a large number of followers among them believe in Ram Charit Manas and they may go away from him after his comment on the holy book. As he belongs to the RJD, it is up to the top leaders of the party to take action on him," Kumar added.

A senior leader of RJD claimed that Yadav's statement was needless.

"He should have avoided such a statement. There was not any occasion or atmosphere to comment on such a holy book," the leader, who requested anonymity, said.

RJD national spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari told : "It was an individual statement of Chandra Shekhar Yadav and the party has nothing to do with it. Our party respects all religions. The Education Minister has clarified it and said that five to six 'Dohas' of Ram Charit Manas are objectionable. Still, our party does not believe in such a statement."

Meanwhile, BJP leaders are continuing to launch attacks on the Minister and his RJD for making the comments.

BJP state President Sanjay Jaiswal said: "No one would be surprised by the hateful statement of Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav.

"The Bihar Education Minister comes from that group who do not see the religion of terrorists. Chandra Shekhar ji is carrying the RJD's treacherous tradition which is insulting the holy books of Hindu community," he alleged.

"He uses professor before his name but his mind became blunt as soon as he went into the 'Lathdhari' party..

"The Ramayana was written by Maharshi Valmiki. He was the one who gave the shelter to Mata Sita and her two sons Luv and Kush. It is well known what the caste of Maharshi Valmiki is. I personally believe that Saint and Maharshis have no caste but the party like the RJD is searching castes and communities in holy books like Ram Charit Manas. Nitish Kumar has made the Education Minister a person of small knowledge who brought the education system of the state in the abyss. Nitish Kumar should sack him immediately," Jaiswal demanded.

