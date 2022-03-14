JD-U defends Nitish Kumar after verbal spat with Speaker

Patna, March 14 Following an unprecedented situation in the Bihar Assembly of a verbal spat between Nitish Kumar and the Speaker, the ruling JD-U on Monday came out in defence of the Chief Minister.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Parliamentary Affairs Minister of Bihar, appeared soon after the spat between Kumar and speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, saying that the Chief Minister has given explanation based on laws in the Constitution.

"Nitish Kumar has given explanations based on laws in the Constitution. He rightly pointed out that the investigation report will be submitted in the court," Chaudhary said.

As Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the House and the way he argued with the speaker, the BJP leaders are not ready to issue a statement on it.

BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi, who pointed out the Lakhisarai incident in the House, was tightlipped before the media. "Whatever happened in the House was watched by every person. So there is nothing to say on it," Saraogi said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan said that the understanding between the two ruling parties has at its lowest ebb. Both the JD-U and the BJP are not leaving any chance to humiliate each other. It is now visible on the floor of the House. Whatever happened in the House was unfortunate, he said.

Earlier, CM Nitish Kumar turned angry at Bihar Vidhan Sabha speaker Vijay Sinha on Monday after a BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi pointed out an issue of Lakhisarai in the House. Kumar accused Sinha of trying to interfere with the ongoing probe in the Lakhisarai case wherein two persons were sent to jail on charges of Covid-19 protocol violations during Saraswati Puja celebrations last month.

Vijay Sinha, a BJP MLA, recently brought breach of privilege motion in the House following two SHOs and a DSP rank officer misbehaved with him in his home district Lakhisarai on February 9. Under the special privilege motion, he asked the chief secretary and DGP of Bihar to take action in this matter. Unfortunately, no action has been taken against the alleged SHOs and DSP.

The Speaker asked the department concerned officers to submit an action taken report within two days. This infuriated the Chief Minister who directly told the Speaker that the House cannot run like this.

"This is the fourth time I became the Chief Minister of the state and I never saw any situation like this where one question is repeatedly asked in the Vidhan Sabha. House cannot run like this. You (Speaker) cannot interfere in every matter. The investigation is currently underway. We neither frame nor save anyone. Who are you to adjourn the house over a question of a particular place?" Kumar said.

