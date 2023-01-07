JD-U expects RJD will take action against Sudhakar Singh after 'Kharmas'

Patna, Jan 7 JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said that he expects that the RJD will take disciplinary action on MLA Sudhakar Singh soon

"We are waiting for 'Kharmas' (a month beginning mid-December and ending on Makar Sakranti in mid-January, and considered unauspicious) to finish. Then we are expecting that RJD would take disciplinary action against Sudhakar Singh," he said.

Sudhakar Singh had used unparliamentary words like Shikhandi, night watchman, and beggar to target Nitish Kumar. Following his statements, the JD-U strongly objected and asked Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to control his MLA.

Tejashwi Yadav had declared Sudhakar Singh "a BJP agent" but did not take any action against him, saying that the matter was brought to the notice of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and he will take the decision.

"The way Sudhakar Singh gave the statement against CM Nitish Kumar and a spokesperson of RJD defended it, it looks like the script was written from one place," Kushwaha said.

Asked about the merger of the JD-U with the RJD, Kushwaha said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar already clarified that there is no question of merger of these two parties.

Kushwaha also said that he has good personal relations with BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi and he had wished him on his birthday but that does not mean that the JD-U will come close to the BJP.

"We have ideological differences with BJP and hence we can't come together," he said.

