JD-U gives 'new expanded form' of BJP-RSS ahead of Bihar bypolls

Patna, Oct 25 Ahead of the by-elections to Bihar's Mokama and Gopalganj Assembly constituencies, the political war between the ruling Grand Alliance and the BJP resumed post Diwali, through posters.

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) put a poster on the streets of Patna wherein it said the new full form of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is "Bech (kar) Jayenge Puri Rashtriya Sarkari Sampati (will sell-off all national government assets)".

The poster further advocates Nitish Kumar as Prime Minister.

Prepared by the party's EBC wing, it had photographs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JD-U national President Lalan Singh, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary, Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary, and Liquor Prohibition Minister Sunil Kumar.

The BJP after being thrown out from the government in Bihar, is not missing any chance to criticise Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of grand alliance.

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Sinha, his Legislative Council counterpart Samrat Chaudhary, and state President Sanjay Jaiswal are very critical about any move of the state government.

