“JD(S) will contest the upcoming 2024 LS Polls independently without any alliance”: HD Deve Gowda

Refusing all the speculation of JD(S) alliance with NDA or any other party, former Chief Minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday said in a press conference that the party would contest the upcoming 2024 LS Polls independently without any alliance with any political party. Gowda, the JD(S) National President, told the media, “We have decided to contest LS polls 2024 independently. We don’t know about the seats we will win in the Lok Sabha polls. Our party will focus on the constituencies where the party has a strong hold rather than fielding candidates in Lok Sabha segments.

He further said that when BJP was in power and presently not, still and past also JD(s) has remained an unofficial opposition party and BJP is always an official opposition party. “We will make the decision of any sort of alliance after the polls scenario. Like I extended my support to Manmohan Singh government when he was short of 3 seats for forming a stable government,” he reminisced. Gowda said that JD(S) still exists and can be strengthened. A committee has been formed headed by MLA GI Devegowda for party reinforcement. He further said, “A few Congress leaders warned to skip the opposition parties meeting held recently in Bengaluru and hence I or any member of the JD(S) was not invited to attend the said meeting. Even though Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was interested that I attend.”

