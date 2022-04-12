Jharkhand govt's 'negligence' responsible for cable-car mishap in Deodhar, says State BJP chief

Jharkhand Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Tuesday said that the 'negligence' of the state government is responsible for the cable-car mishap near the Trikut Hills close to the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deodhar district where two persons were killed, and several others were injured.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash said that the Government of Jharkhand, the Art Culture Department and the administrative officers are completely "guilty" for all the people who faced the trouble in the ropeway collision.

"I demand that FIR should be registered against the guilty people and the family members of those who died in this accident should get government jobs and financial help," the Jharkhand BJP chief said.

BJP Chief of Jharkhand further said that the maintenance of ropeway at the Trikut Hills close to the Baba Baidyanath Temple at Deodhar district was not taken care of from the last two years and the procedure which should have been followed for the operation of the ropeway was not being done.

"The people who were operating should have been controlled, the rules should have been strictly followed, but the state government did not pay any attention to all these things, the result came in the form of an accident," he stated.

Prakash also thanked the Central government for providing help to NDRF immediately to save many lives.

"Thankfully, the central government sent a team of NDRF to provide relief to the people and the relief and rescue work accelerated, but in this accident, the Jharkhand government and its machinery appeared to be a complete failure, especially the disaster management of Jharkhand. the state government and the system were nowhere to be seen during the whole accident," he added.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon after two cable cars collided with each other due to a technical glitch on the ropeway at Trikut Hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. Rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and ITBP saved many lives. The rescue operation is still underway in Deoghar.

During the incident, two people were killed and several others were injured and 48 people were rescued so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

