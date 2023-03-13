J&K admin approves construction of transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees

Jammu, March 13 The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposals of different departments for transfer of land for various public purposes, an official statement said.

The AC decided to transfer land measuring 80 Kanal Four Marla (20 Kanal at Srinagar and land measuring 60 Kanal Four Marla at Ranbirpora village, Anantnag) in favour of Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for construction of transit accommodations in Srinagar and Anantnag for Kashmiri migrant government employees appointed under Prime Minister's Package.

The AC also transferred land in favour of Power Development Department for augmentation of power supply in different areas.

