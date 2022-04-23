J&K Bank fraud case: Ambience Group did not make Rs 462 cr obligatory contribution for hotel project

By IANS | Published: April 23, 2022 01:00 PM2022-04-23T13:00:04+5:302022-04-23T13:15:16+5:30

New Delhi, April 23 The Enforcement Directorate's Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without ...

J&K Bank fraud case: Ambience Group did not make Rs 462 cr obligatory contribution for hotel project | J&K Bank fraud case: Ambience Group did not make Rs 462 cr obligatory contribution for hotel project

J&K Bank fraud case: Ambience Group did not make Rs 462 cr obligatory contribution for hotel project

Next

New Delhi, April 23 The Enforcement Directorate's

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Enforcement DirectorateDepartment of economic affairs of finance ministryRevenue and department of economic affairsGovernment of india, directorate of enforcementIncome tax, enforcement directorateFormer enforcement directorate