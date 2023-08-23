J&K clinches 2nd spot in online services in the country

Jammu, Aug 23 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday announced the on boarding of 913 citizen centric online services on the e-UNNAT portal, with this, Jammu and Kashmir has attained second position in the country amongst States/UTs in the number of online services provided to the citizens.

"The Chief Secretary stated that it is an important milestone in tune with the resolve of the J&K administration to provide ease, convenience and accessibility of services to the common man," an official statement said.

With 913 online services, J&K has overtaken Kerala which provides 911 services online and is placed at second position in the country after Madhya Pradesh.

Under the ‘Digital J&K Programme’ that was launched in mission mode last year, the number of online services has increased exponentially from 35 services in 2021 to 913 services as on date.

"The Chief Secretary commended the efforts of the IT Department and NIC for the progress made in enhancing the number of online services of different departments. He emphasised on the need to identify more citizen centric services especially in the areas of health, education and ‘Nasha Mukht J&K’ for development in online mode so as to reach a wider section of populace," the statement said.

He stressed on the need to ensure proper assessment of citizen feedback and to continually monitor the quality of these services.

