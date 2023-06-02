J&K DGP chairs meeting for implementation of CCTV surveillance system

Srinagar, June 2 J&K's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday chaired a meeting of the task force committee to review the progress of the UT-wide CCTV surveillance system project in J&K, an official statement said.

The DGP impressed upon the Police officers and representatives of the companies to expedite the work and complete the work within the stipulated time.

"He said that the timelines should be respected and achieved as per plan. He impressed upon the officers to accelerate the speed of work without compromising on the quality of the work," an official statement said.

"He impressed upon the officers to resolve all issues and directed to remove hurdles if any as quick as possible."

