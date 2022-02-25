J&K govt reserves industrial estate for women entrepreneurs

Jammu, Feb 25 To promote women entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday declared the Industrial Estate at Seen, Thakran, Udhampur as women industrial estate.

In a first-of-its-kind decision, the Administrative Council declared the Industrial Estate at Seen, Thakran, Udhampur as reserved for women entrepreneurs and women-led industries.

The decision will benefit women entrepreneurs and industrialists as any business enterprise having a minimum of 51 per cent stake held by a woman entrepreneur shall qualify to apply for allotment in reserved Industrial Estate.

Moreover, under the new Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy, the eligible women entrepreneurs will be allotted suitable parcels of land through a transparent single-window mechanism in a time-bound manner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor