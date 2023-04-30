J&K L-G hands over appointment letter to widow of man killed by terrorists

Jammu, April 30 Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over the appointment letter to Sunita Sharma, whose husband Sanjay Sharma was killed by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama district on February 26.

"The Lt. Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the J&K Administration to the family of the martyred civilian," an official statement said.

