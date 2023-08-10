J&K L-G inaugurates 9th India International MSME Expo & Summit 2023

Srinagar, Aug 10 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated the ninth India International MSME Expo and Summit 2023 in New Delhi.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor commended the MSME Development Forum for its endeavours to bring together policymakers and entrepreneurs for the promotion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

"Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises are accelerating India's economic growth and powering Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," Sinha said.

Initiatives such as MSME Expo, trade fairs provide an important platform to spread awareness about government schemes, policies and to explore new business opportunities in the sector, he added.

At the expo, L-G Sinha shared the key interventions of the Union Territory administration to facilitate the growth of MSMEs in J&K.

"MSMEs are the backbone of industrial growth and equitable development. Our commitment to industries, small and medium enterprises and institutional support as well as infrastructural facilities in J&K is showing results," the Lt Governor said.

Highlighting the immense potential of the MSME sector in Jammu & Kashmir, Sinha said that as many as 2.81-lakh MSMEs have been registered on the Udyam portal in last three years, reflecting the sector's remarkable growth trajectory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor