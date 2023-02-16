J&K L-G inaugurates Forest Resource Management Centre

Jammu, Feb 16 Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated the Forest Resource Management Centre (FRMC) at Narwal in J&K, and also launched the National Transit Pass System.

Sinha said that the new state-of-the-art facility and the technological advancements would go a long way in ensuring required protection and management of forests.

The FRMC has been planned to scale up the use of modern technology such as GIS, Remote Sensing and digital tools like mobile application in protection and management of forests.

The centre is expected to play a key role in the digitalisation of the forest boundary and for the management of forests through geo reference based information and mapping.

Jammu and Kashmir is the third union territory/state to implement the National Transit Pass System in the country, which replaces manual paper-based transit system by online transit system and promotes agro-forestry activities which in turn would help in increasing farmer's income, noted Sinha.

Sinha added: "Forest management and protection is vital to achieve climate stability and sustainable development goals. Reducing deforestation, tackling the loss of forest bio-diversity and preservation of our natural heritage is critical for inclusive development."

"Nature unites us. I want every citizen to become Green Warrior and take action on climate change. We should have 10-point vision document which will act as an MoU of commitment with the society to protect the nature in the neighbourhood," said the Lt. Governor.

