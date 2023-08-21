J&K L-G inaugurates international buyer-seller meet in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 21 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the international buyer-seller meet at University of Kashmir.

As many 24 International and many domestic buyers are participating in the two-day buyer-seller meet.

L-G appreciated the J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) and Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC) for their endeavor to promote the export of handloom and handicraft products of J&K.

“The handloom and handicraft sector of J&K is ageless cultural asset of India, carrying a strong influence of our rich cultural diversity and spiritual traditions. It is the source of socio-economic growth to a large section of society and creating a rich pool of artisans,” he said.

L-G said that the growth potential of handloom and handicraft sector and the increasing demand for local products in global market.

“I see Jammu Kashmir as the principal handicraft, handloom market of the future. The creativity of our craftspeople, weavers, artisans and the indigenous skills is being recognized and admired by the world,” the L-G said.

He said that export is biggest source of revenue for handloom, handicraft and both Global North and Global South are major destinations to our handmade products.

“Our aim is to create a strong edifice of trade relationship to give a much-needed boost to our handloom and handicraft sector,” he said.

