J&K L-G lays foundation stone for Areesha Royal Hospital & Medical College in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 21 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday laid the foundation stone for Areesha Royal Hospital and Medical College at Medicity, Srinagar on Monday.

L-G said the 500-bedded health facility with investment of Rs 558.66 Cr, will provide modern medical facilities, generate employment opportunities for youth and healthcare professionals and create additional 100 MBBS seats.

He said that it will serve as a hub for medical education and research.

“This is a significant achievement in our endeavor to encourage private investment in medical infrastructure and to create modern, integrated and quality healthcare facilities in J&K UT,” the L-G said.

“We have given priority to the health of every section of society. The Medicity project is not just a milestone in terms of investment, but a significant step towards accessible, affordable and quality healthcare, medical education and bringing J&K at the forefront of healthcare innovation,” L-G said.

He said that this is the third Hospital coming in J&K in the private sector and two more such projects will come in the future, one each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor