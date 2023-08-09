J&K L-G says 'Tiranga Yatra' opportunity to remember sacrifices of freedom fighters

Srinagar, Aug 9 J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that the 'Tiranga Yatra' was an opportunity to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with the senior officers of civil administration, police and security forces to review preparedness of the Tiranga Yatra celebration.

The Lt. Governor said that "we all should take special pride in saluting our beloved Tricolour and celebrating this occasion". It is also an opportunity to recall the great sacrifice of our freedom fighters, who secured us our freedom, he added.

Sinha further observed that the citizens from all walks of life should come together to participate in a walkathon from KICC to Botanical Garden on August 13 to pay homage to the freedom fighters and all brave soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation.

The Lt. Governor also discussed preparations to celebrate ‘Mera Mati Mera Desh’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ festivity.

The meeting was attended by Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R. K. Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Lt. General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; M.K Sinha, ADGP HQ; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and other senior officers of security forces, police and UT Administration.

