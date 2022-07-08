J&K LG briefs PM, Home Minister on Amarnath cloudburst

Srinagar, July 8 Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha briefed Prime Minister Narindra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the cloud burst at Amarnath cave that led to death of at least 13 people on Friday.

"Deeply pained by unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress," the office of LG J&K tweeted.

"Spoke to Hon'ble PM & Hon'ble HM and briefed about the incident. Hon'ble PM & Hon'ble HM has assured all the help. Our priority is to save the lives of people. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I am closely monitoring the situation."

