J&K LG chairs meeting for upcoming Real Estate Summit in Srinagar

Jammu, April 26 The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday chaired a pre-event consultation meeting for the forthcoming Real Estate Summit likely to be held in August in Srinagar.

At the meeting, Sinha asked the CREDAI and the concerned officials of the UT administration to explore all possibilities of providing affordable and quality housing infrastructure in J&K.

"We are making a systematic effort to improve our cities and the growth has opened up unprecedented opportunities. The effective measures should be aimed at improving city services, creating robust urban infrastructure, and improving the system of public service delivery for quality living. Study the model of other cities to create affordable, inclusive, ecologically sustainable housing equipped with best essential basic services for common man," Sinha said.

He further directed the officials to make the entire consultation process participatory with a focus on infrastructure.

During the meeting, Boman Irani, President-elect, CREDAI, briefed the chair on the vision and mission of the organisation which endeavours in transforming the landscape of real estate across the country.

He said that the main aim of CREDAI is to serve the people by acting as a bridge in order to provide the common man with good quality affordable housing.

CREDAI is also engaged in imparting knowledge, town planning, data-based studies, skilling and welfare of construction workers, he added.

The first-ever Real Estate Summit in J&K was held in December last year at Jammu, where various MoUs were signed for the urban transformation of the UT.

