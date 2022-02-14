J&K LG inaugurates 22 power transmission, distribution projects

Jammu, Feb 14 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated 22 power transmission and distribution projects costing Rs 216 crore at Samba, officials said.

He said that J&K's power infrastructure, which remained dilapidated for the last several decades, is being transformed at a fast pace.

"Today's development represents a giant stride in capacity augmentation and improvement in power supply to consumers of Jammu, Samba, Hiranagar, Kathua, Udhampur, and adjoining areas. The new power projects will meet the power supply demand of the citizens as well as the industrial sector," he added.

Terming the occasion as historic for the people of Samba, the Lt Governor said that the district has also received a dedicated grid station after a long wait of 15 years.

"We are firm in our resolve for practical, pragmatic and viable solution to strengthen power infrastructure in every district of J&K," he added.

