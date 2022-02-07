J&K LG launches single window clearance system

Jammu, Feb 7 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched J&K Single Window Clearance System www.singlewindow.jk.gov.in, and its integration with the National Single Window system.

As many as 130 industrial services have been made online on a single window system & more than 160 services would be integrated this year.

The Lt Governor reiterated the government's commitment to strengthen the industrial ecosystem in a manner that the benefits percolate to all sections of our society in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Single Window Clearance System is a historic move by the UT government to facilitate investments in Jammu and Kashmir. We are ensuring 'Ease of Doing Business' & 'Ease of Living' through minimum regulatory compliance burden," the Lt Governor said.

Jammu and Kashmir is the first union territory to be integrated with the National Single Window System. Now, global investors can apply for all their business approvals in J&K through the National Single Window system, he added.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister and Home Minister for bringing industrial reforms in J&K, the Lt Governor said that in the last one year, since the launch of the new Industrial development scheme, our policies have evolved to make Jammu & Kashmir more competitive and lucrative for industries and service enterprises.

"These reforms have helped us receive investment proposals worth Rs.70,000 Crore in different sectors within a year," he added.

After years of poor performance in industrialisation, Jammu & Kashmir is at a new stage in its development trajectory. Focused attention is being given to the growth of dynamic sectors including real estate, horticulture and tourism so as to create increased employment opportunities, said the Lt Governor

"We are strengthening J&K's power and road infrastructure, improving connectivity and law & order situation. We have launched a massive programme costing about Rs 1 lakh crore to upgrade our infrastructure," the Lt Governor added.

