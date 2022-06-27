J&K LG reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Jammu, June 27 Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu on Monday and reviewed arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

The Lt. Governor directed the concerned officials to ensure health facilities, adequate number of doctors, nursing staff, sanitation staff, duty officers on the Yatra routes.

Earlier, the Lt. Governor was briefed by the officers regarding the facilities along the Yatra route, besides the arrangements in regard to water, power supply, sewage disposal, food and RFID counters at the Yatri Niwas.

The Lt. Governor called for collective efforts of all stakeholders and inter-departmental synergy to ensure best in class arrangements and smooth conduct of Yatra.

Speaking to the mediapersons on the sidelines of the visit, the Lt Governor said, lakhs of families had to face financial hardship since Amarnath Yatra could not be held for the last two years due to Covid pandemic.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm in the people of Jammu region and in Kashmir too this year and I see the local people are also ready to welcome the visiting pilgrims.

"The security forces are alert and have made adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra, besides it has been our endeavour to make the best arrangements this year, the Lt. Governor added.

The yatra will commence on the Baltal and Chandanwari routes simultaneously from June 30.

