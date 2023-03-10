J'khand govt to review excise policy after less liquor sale affects exchequer

Ranchi, March 10 The Jharkhand government has decided to review its excise policy after lesser sale of liquor directly impacted the state exchequer.

Cabinet minister Jagarnath Mahto said on Thursday that the government has removed the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL), which had been working as a consultant to sell liquor, as the shortfall in income due to non-sale of liquor is concerning.

Mahto has also issued an order in this regard.

In 2022-23, the state government had estimated an amount of Rs 2,310 crore in the government exchequer from the sale of liquor, but it has only earned Rs 1,750 crore till now with just 20 days left for the financial year to end.

The amount earned so far is Rs 560 crore less than the estimated sum.

However, during Holi, liquor worth about Rs 139 crore was sold in the state from March 1 to 7.

The government had fixed a fee of Rs 1 crore by appointing CSMCL as a consultant during the implementation of the new excise policy in 2022.

Under the policy, while taking over the retail sale of liquor, the government had assigned the responsibility of running the shops to placement agencies, who were required to submit a fine of Rs 44 crore to the government if they failed to sell liquor as per the target.

The process of reviewing the excise policy has started as per the orders.

