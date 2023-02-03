J'khand HC grants relief to Rahul Gandhi in case pertaining to remarks against Amit Shah

Ranchi, Feb 3 The Jharkhand High Court has granted relief to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a case related to his remarks against former BJP president Amit Shah.

The court has put a stay on the notice issued by the Ranchi Civil Court against Gandhi in this matter. Along with this, any kind of action against Gandhi has been banned.

A complaint was lodged against Gandhi in the Civil Court on behalf of BJP leader Naveen Jha.

Earlier, Jha had sent a legal notice to Gandhi asking him to apologise for his remarks.

In the Congress session in 2019, Gandhi had said that a murderer could not become the national president in the Congress, but it was possible in the BJP.

The court took cognisance of the complaint and a hearing was held in this matter in the civil court on February 4.

Gandhi had then filed a petition against it in the High Court.

Jharkhand High Court Judge Justice Ambuj Nath's court, in the hearing on Friday, put a stay on the action against Rahul Gandhi and the civil court's notice.

The next hearing is scheduled on February 17. Advocate Piyush Chitresh and Advocate Dipankar Rai appeared on behalf of Gandhi.

