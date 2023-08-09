Job-for-cash case: ED searches property of Senthil Balaji’s brother in TN

Chennai, Aug 9 Enforcement Directorate sleuths on Wednesday conducted searches at premises of arrested minister Senthil Balaji's brother in Tamil Nadu's Karur district in connection with job-for-cash case.

The raids were being conducted at a place where Ashok Kumar .V, brother of Senthil Balaji, was a building a huge mansion.

The ED officials, along with paramilitary forces, including CRPF, took over the building and property worth 2.5 acres and conducted searches.

The Searches were conducted at the half finished structures in the property and the CRPF did not allow anyone else inside the property.

Senthil Balaji, who is the Minister without portfolio in the state, is presently in ED custody and being interrogated.

Sources told IANS that the ED has engaged the services of valuers, certified engineers and surveyors to measure the structure and to make out an estimated cost of the construction.

As per the Supreme Court's direction, the minister is in five-day custody of the ED from August 7- 12.

