Jordan sends relief plane to Gaza

Amman, Oct 12 Jordan on Thursday dispatched a plane with humanitarian aid, including essential medical supplies to the Gaza Strip.

The relief plane will land in Egypt before making its way to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, following coordination with Egyptian authorities, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The aid is aimed at helping ensure medical treatments amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7 launched a surprise attack on southern Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Both sides have suffered heavy casualties, with a death toll amounting to more than 2,600 as of Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor