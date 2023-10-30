Jordan urges more humanitarian aid to Gaza

Amman, Oct 30 Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has called on the international community to work together immediately to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Safadi made the remarks in the capital Amman during separate meetings with his visiting Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos and Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib, where they discussed efforts to halt the escalation in Gaza, according to a statement from his Ministry on Sunday

Their talks came as Israel intensified its airstrikes and ground operations against the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip to retaliate against the attack launched on October 7 by Hamas on Israeli border towns, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meetings, the Jordanian Minister warned against the spillover of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, condemning Israel's attacks as a clear violation of international law.

He stressed the importance of building upon a recent resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, calling for the cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians while upholding legal and humanitarian obligations.

Safadi reiterated that only a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution would ensure security and peace for both the Palestinians and Israelis.

He denounced the killing of civilians on both sides, stressing upholding universal humanitarian values and respecting the lives of civilians.

