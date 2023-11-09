Jordanian FM rejects talks on post-conflict Gaza plans, highlights ceasefire as priority

Amman, Nov 9 Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has declined any potential talks on post-conflict scenarios in Gaza, describing such discourse as "unrealistic and unacceptable," the media reported.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during a seminar attended by journalists and writers in the capital Amman, where he reaffirmed Jordan's priority of calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua nedws agency reported.

Safadi stressed on Jordan's unwavering position against any "fragmented solutions" to the Gaza crisis.

He warned that dealing with issues in Gaza separately from that in the West Bank would "play into Israel's hands," which could potentially undermine the Palestinian cause and the Palestinians' aspirations for statehood.

The Minister called for a comprehensive approach to the Palestinian cause, advocating for a political and just peace that ensures Palestinian rights and the establishment of their sovereign state based on the two-state solution.

Safadi reiterated the kingdom's firm rejection of any forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands, equating it to "declaring war against Jordan that would be forcefully countered".

