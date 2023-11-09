Jordanian king, UN chief call for int'l efforts towards ceasefire in Gaza

Amman, Nov 9 King Abdullah II of Jordan has called for stepping up international actions to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court.

He made the remarks on Wednesday in a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during which they stressed the necessity to intensify international efforts toward a humanitarian truce in Gaza while securing uninterrupted delivery of food, medicine, water and fuel to the besieged enclave.

The Jordanian king highlighted the pivotal role of the UN and its agencies in providing relief services for Gaza, calling for sustained support for the operation of international organisations in the war-torn enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

He reiterated that a political solution based on the two-state solution is the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

