Jordan's king reiterates rejection of attempts to separate Gaza, West Bank

Amman, Jan 8 King Abdullah II of Jordan has stressed the country's rejection of attempts to separate the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, warning of catastrophic ramifications of continued Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The King made the remarks on Sunday at a meeting in Amman with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which he also urged the need to end the tragic humanitarian crisis in the strip, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

King Abdullah stressed the important role of the US in pushing towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians, while guaranteeing the sustainable delivery of sufficient humanitarian and relief aid to the strip, according to the statement.

The Jordanian leader also voiced Jordan's rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, which he said constitutes a clear violation of international law, Xinhua news agency reported.

The King also called for enabling Gazans to return to their homes.

During the meeting, the King said there will be no stability in the region without a just solution to the Palestinian issue and just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

He added that extremist settlers' violence against the Palestinians and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem are completely rejected and must be countered before they lead to an explosion in the region.

Earlier on Sunday, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held talks with Blinken during which he stressed the necessity of achieving an immediate and permanent ceasefire to end the Israeli aggression and the resulting killings, destruction and humanitarian catastrophe, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Jordanian Minister stressed the need to deliver humanitarian and medical aid immediately, comprehensively, and sustainably to all parts of Gaza, which faces a humanitarian disaster due to the ongoing Israeli aggression and the insufficient entry of aid.

Safadi warned of the consequences of the continued aggression and Israel's violations of international law and humanitarian law, as well as the dangerous Israeli escalation in the West Bank. He emphasised the importance of Israel halting all its illegitimate and provocative actions leading to an escalation of the situation in the West Bank, according to the statement.

During the meeting, the two Ministers agreed on the necessity of delivering adequate aid to Gaza, rejecting the displacement of Palestinians within and outside the strip. They highlighted the importance of enabling displaced Gazans from the north to return to their homes and areas, the statement said.

Safadi also stressed the futility of any future proposal that perpetuates the separation of Gaza from the West Bank in isolation of a comprehensive plan that fulfills the Palestinian people's right to freedom and an independent, sovereign state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution.

Both Ministers agreed to continue communication to discuss efforts for a ceasefire, aid delivery, civilian protection and a genuine effort to end the conflict and achieve a just peace based on the two-state solution, the statement added.

