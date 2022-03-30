Jordan's king urges respect for Muslims' right to worship at al-Aqsa Mosque

Amman, March 30 Jordanian King Abdullah II told visiting Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz that maintaining calm requires respecting the rights of Muslims to worship at al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

During the meeting with Gantz on Tuesday, King Abdullah called for stronger efforts to restart serious and effective peace talks between the Palestin and Israel to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution, the Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The king also stressed the need to cease all measures undermining the prospects of achieving peace, according to the statement.

The meeting is part of the king's ongoing diplomatic efforts to facilitate just and comprehensive peace, respect the historical and legal status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem, and safeguard the rights of worshippers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Royal Court said.

