JP Nadda arrives Kolkata to address public in Nadia today, first time since tenure as BJP president extended

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda arrived in West Bengal's Kolkata on Thursday.

In the state, Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting in the Nadia district and will also visit the ISCKON temple today.

After his arrival to the state, the BJP national president-- whose tenure has been recently extended-- showed the sign of victory.

JP Nadda's term as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024, informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the national executive meeting on Tuesday. The decision was taken at the National Executive Meeting of the BJP here in the national capital.

According to sources, the proposal for Naddda's extension was mooted by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Nadda's visit to West Bengal coincides with that of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who will address a meeting at Shaheed Minar ground in Kolkata on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Mohan Bhagwat will participate in a program of the organization on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23, where the Sangh chief can give an important message on sensitive issues like amended citizenship law, and birth control bill.

Preparations for this meeting are going on in full swing.

According to Sangh sources, Mohan Bhagwat will talk about Netaji's ideology, and vision, and how he fought for the freedom of the country. Thousands of volunteers from across the state will participate in the program. They say that Bhagwat is expected to arrive in Calcutta on January 18.

