JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan perform Bhoomi Pujan of new Madhya Pradesh BJP office in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 26 : Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Bhoomi Pujan of the new state BJP office in Bhopal on Sunday.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders of the party also participated in the 'bhumi pujan' of the new office of state unit of BJP.

Earlier today, Nadda arrived at the Bhopal airport and listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The BJP chief launched a sharp attack on the Congress party over 'Satyagraha' over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP from Lok Sabha and accused the former Wayanad MP of giving "casteist slurs".

"Congress is doing 'Satyagrah'. They give casteist slurs saying 'Chor'. Court asked you (Rahul Gandhi) to apologise but there's so much arrogance you don't apologise, membership goes, you're sentenced (to jail) but 'Rassi Jal Gayi, Bal Nahi Gaya'," Nadda said.

The Congress leaders held a 'Satyagraha' at Raj Ghat to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification following his conviction in a criminal defamation case by Surat case.

While addressing at Prabuddhajan Samaagam at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre, the BJP chief lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he developed India's relations with nearly 100 countries.

"We improved our relations with Russia while considering the new dynamics. Now India's name is dehyphenated from Pakistan. Now nobody says India & Pakistan, now it's only India. PM Modi went to 100 countries & developed our relations with them," he said.

"The discourse of politics has changed. Earlier a mfesto didn't have any value. PM Modi brought a culture of 'What we say, we do' & 'What we have said, we will do it'," Nadda added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor