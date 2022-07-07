Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes addl charge of steel ministry

New Delhi, July 7 Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday assumed the additional charge of steel ministry.

Scindia was given additional charge of steel ministry after R.C.P Singh resigned on Wednesday, a day before his Rajya Sabha term was to end.

After assuming the charge of steel ministry, Scindia tweeted: "As per the direction of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), I assumed the charge as minister of steel. I will try my best to discharge this new responsibility with the blessings of all the well wishers."

In another tweet, Scindia said: "Today, took the additional charge of steel ministry from RCP Singh. I will do my best to fulfill the aspirations of the country by discharging this responsibility given by the top leadership to full potential."

It was learnt that Scindia also held back to back meeting with ministry officials.

